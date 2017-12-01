Santa's mailbox appears in Lowcountry

With Christmas being so close many children are preparing to write their Christmas letters to Santa.

For some Lowcountry children, there's now a way to mail their letter directly to St. Nick.

The City of Folly Beach now has a mailbox that will connect children directly to the big guy at the North Pole.

Those interested can drop off letters to Santa at his mailbox in front of Public Safety at 106 W Cooper Avenue.

Officials say if you send Santa a letter he will respond.

Parents who are assisting their children in writing a letter should include their phone number along with the letter.

