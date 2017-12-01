Man wanted after allegedly shoplifting over $1500 of items from Walgreens

A man is wanted after he allegedly shoplifted over $1,500 worth of items from a James Island Walgreens.

On Sept. 4 deputies responded to the Walgreens located at 907 Folly Road for a person stealing.

When deputies arrived they spoke to a witness who said they witnessed a man run out of the store with a shopping basket.

The man threw the basket into his truck and drove off, according to the witness.

The suspect's truck was described as a white Ford F-150 without a license plate.

A cashier described the man to deputies as being between 30 to 40 years old, wearing a red hat, and a green striped shirt.

When management checked their store's inventory, they discovered that $1,512.71 worth of items were stolen. The items included two boxes of Prevagen Regular Strength, five boxes of Prevagen Extra Strength, four boxes of Prevagen Extra Strength chewables, three boxes of Prevagen Memory Improvement Chewables, six boxes of Prevagen Brain Cell Protection, security boxes for each item, and the stolen shopping basket.

Management was able to recover two boxes of the Prevagen Brain Cell Protections and a few security boxes that the suspect dropped. Deputies were able to fingerprint the security boxes and found a possible fingerprint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McCauley at (843) 529-6205 or Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.

