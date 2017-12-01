Georgetown Co. man arrested for drug charges while out on bond

Georgetown County deputies say they have arrested a man for drug charges while he was out on bond for another crime.

On Friday, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rodney Newitt Walker, 31, and charged him with trafficking a significant quantity of heroin.

Walker was out on bond for several crack cocaine and heroin distribution charges, deputies say.

Agents were in the Greentown section of Georgetown County when they saw, Walker, stopped in the roadway.

Agents detected the odor of marijuana, as did a police K9. When agents attempted to detain Walker he fought with them, deputies say.

Georgetown County deputies assisted agents, and Walker was arrested.

Agents then recovered marijuana, packaging materials, four cellular phones and heroin with a street value of nearly $50,000, according to an incident report.

Walker was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he is being held pending warrants charging him with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half mile of a school or park, trafficking heroin within a half mile of a school or park, and hindering police.

