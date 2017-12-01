Sheriff: Missing Florida teenager spotted in Dorchester Co. found in NY

Authorities say a missing Florida teenager who was spotted in Dorchester County earlier this week has been found safe in New York.

Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday around 5 p.m. that Caitlyn Frisina was found safe.

@Columbiasheriff can confirm missing Caitlyn Frisina has been located and is safe in NY. More to follow as details come in. pic.twitter.com/hhqrRXAU3C — Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) December 1, 2017

CCSO officials said on Thursday that 17-year-old Frisina was seen on surveillance video at a Pilot gas station in St. George on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Frisina, left her home in Columbia County with 27 year-old Rian Rodriguez late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rodriguez is the coach of the boy's soccer team at Fort White High School. Frisina plays on the girl's team.

In addition, surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office, also shows a car possibly belonging to Rodriguez seen at a Bobopo Food Store in Hardeeville. Surveillance footage also showed Rodriquez at an unknown pawn shop and inside another store.

Authorities believed the pair were headed to the northeast.

@Columbiasheriff can confirm missing Caitlyn Frisina has been located and is safe in NY. More to follow as details come in. pic.twitter.com/hhqrRXAU3C — Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) December 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC/WGCL-TV. All rights reserved.