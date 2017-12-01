Sheriff: Missing Florida teenager spotted in Dorchester Co. found in NY

Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed home invasion in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Authorities are searching for a suspect following an armed home invasion in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Starting January 1, 2018, the average Charleston Water System customer will see their water bill go up by about $0.09 per day.More >>
Starting January 1, 2018, the average Charleston Water System customer will see their water bill go up by about $0.09 per day.More >>
Cedric Harley was 46 years old. He loved music, and playing classic tunes for his neighbors on Johnson Street downtown Charleston.More >>
Cedric Harley was 46 years old. He loved music, and playing classic tunes for his neighbors on Johnson Street downtown Charleston.More >>
The Baptist Hill Middle High School Bobcats are going for their first state title against Lamar High School Silver Foxes Friday night.More >>
The Baptist Hill Middle High School Bobcats are going for their first state title against Lamar High School Silver Foxes Friday night.More >>