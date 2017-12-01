CARTA opens bus shelter to assist travelers from airport

It's a new travel experience just in time for the holidays.

The new shelter from CARTA, the bus company, that will help with traffic problems on your way from the airport.

On Friday, CARTA unveiled its new shelter aimed at helping travelers from the Charleston International Airport.

The new shelter offers solar powered lighting and a comfortable waiting area for riders.

The new bus shelter would be located near baggage claim.

The bus service says the increase in passenger traffic through the airport prompted the need for a place to sit.

"One of the things we wanted to make sure we did was give people an opportunity to get on the bus and get to downtown Charleston and the airport, so one of the things we did do was make sure that people knew it was here," Mike Seekings, chairman of CARTA said.

The Airport Express gives a direct connection to downtown and departs hourly from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The route takes 28 minutes, and costs $3.50 a ride.

