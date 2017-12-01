Charleston man who shot, paralyzed 7-year-old boy gets 25 years in prison

Prosecutors say a Charleston man who shot and paralyzed a 7-year-old boy has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to Charleston police, 29-year-old Calvin Brown was convicted of two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the shooting of Tyreik Gadsden and Desmond Lewis in May of 2015.

“We appreciate the outstanding work of the responding officers, the detectives, Crime Scene, the Solicitor’s Office, SLED, the FBI, and the community,” said Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor. “Their outstanding work lead to the conviction of an individual who committed a crime beyond my comprehension,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyreik and his family.”

Calvin Brown was sentenced to 25 yrs for 2 cts of AttMurder after trial this week.Good work CPD team w/ our own Bruce DuRant&David Osborne — Scarlett Wilson (@ScarlettAWilson) December 1, 2017

Tyreik was paralyzed from the waist down by a stray bullet, and testified Wednesday in Brown's case. Police arrested Brown in June of 2015.

The shooting happened on May 22, 2015 when Brown allegedly fired gunshots in the area of Mary and America Streets wounding Gadsden, now 7, and 20-year-old Desmond Lewis.

Gadsden was hit in the spine and was in intensive care at MUSC for a period of time after the shooting.

Gadsden told the jury he went downtown to celebrate his cousin’s birthday.

He says he never heard the stray bullet fire or saw the shooter. The first grader says he will walk again.

Charleston man convicted for shooting a child and an adult in 2015 at Mary Street and America Street pic.twitter.com/vuAh4HLRMh — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 1, 2017

