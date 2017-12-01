Baptist Hill going for first state title Friday night

The Baptist Hill Middle High School Bobcats are going for their first state title against Lamar High School Silver Foxes Friday night.

They're playing at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium (Benedict College) in Columbia for the 1A state final.

For the first time in 25 years, a Charleston County School will represent the district in the state finals.

While the Bobcats may be going up against an undefeated team, Baptist Hill has not one, but multiple players ranked in the top 10 in categories statewide, according to Max Preps.

If Baptist Hill gets the win, not only will it be the first time the school takes the title in history, but it will also be the first time a CCSD football team comes home with the state title in 35 years.

Marion Brown and @10CoreyFields hoping to lead @BaptistHillMHS to their 1st state title and 1st for @CCSDConnects since 1982 @Live5News pic.twitter.com/aDBNcRGhko — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) December 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.