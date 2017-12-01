Quantcast

Pedestrian transported to MUSC after being struck by car downtown

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A pedestrian has been transported to MUSC after being struck by car downtown, Charleston police said.

The auto-pedestrian accident occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Calhoun Street.

At this time, it is unknown what condition the pedestrian is in.

This is a developing story. Check back foe details.

