No. 1 Clemson, No. 7 Miami vie for ACC Championship

No. 7 Miami (10-1, 7-1, ACC, CFP No. 7) vs. No. 1 Clemson (11-1, 7-1, ACC, CFP No. 1), ACC Championship, Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Clemson by 9 ½.

Series record: Miami leads 6-4.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Win and you're in. The ACC champion looks as if it has a no-doubt-about-it spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser will most likely get the ACC's regular spot in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant vs. Miami defense. Bryant has capably succeeded Tigers national championship passer Deshaun Watson to get the team a step away from its third straight playoff appearance. But the Hurricanes are second in the ACC with 39 sacks and take pride in harrassing quarterbacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: QB Malik Rosier. Rosier has thrown for 2,807 yards and 25 touchdowns after taking over from three-year starter, Brad Kaaya. His ability to move the Hurricanes will be tested by Clemson's defense.

Clemson: RB Travis Etienne. Etienne has broken out of a four-player backfield to lead the Tigers with 720 yards and 12 TDs. His combination of strength and speed makes him dangerous to bring down.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami leads the country in turnover margin at plus-17, forcing 29 turnovers. ... Clemson has 23 players who took part in both the 2015 and 2016 ACC title games. .... Clemson has six overtime wins in its history, two of them coming at Miami in 2004 and 2009. ... Clemson has played in four ACC championship games, winning its past three, starting in 2011. This is Miami's first ACC title game. ... Miami won nine Big East Conference championships from 1991-2003. It joined the ACC in 2004. ... Clemson has posted at least 11 wins in four of the past five seasons.