Local sexual assault case resurfaces after 16 years

Local authorities have arrested and charged Gregory Richardson with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The crime took place over a five month period back in 2001. The victim, who was between the ages of 11-12 at the time, initially lied to officers when originally questioned and only now felt comfortable coming forward.

According to the victim, Richardson was her mother's boyfriend at the time and had offered to teach her how to drive. It was during these driving lessons that Richardson became physically and sexually aggressive.

Richardson appeared in court Saturday morning where a $20,000 bond was set.

