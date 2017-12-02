SC State's Solomon 'stable and conscious' after collapsing on bench

Ty Solomon, a redshirt senior guard for South Carolina State, was taken to the hospital in Raleigh on Saturday after he collapsed on the court during the first half of the Bulldogs game at North Carolina State.



Team spokesman Kendrick Lewis told the Associated Press Tyvoris Solomon, a Johns Island native who played at Charleston Collegiate in high school, was "stable and conscious." Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions before he was transported off the court on a stretcher.

A Rex Hospital spokesperson told Live 5 News that Solomon was stable and in fair condition.

S.C. State head coach Murray Garvin went with Solomon to the hospital and texted ESPN saying “Ty is awake and responding. He says to thank everyone for all the prayers.” Garvin also said that Solomon's heart stopped and he was resuscitated by South Carolina State's athletic trainer. Late Saturday night, the coach released a statement over Facebook.

The school released a statement Saturday night saying Solomon will remain in the hospital for testing and observation.



Solomon collapsed near the bench with 13:08 left in the first half.

"It puts everything else in perspective," N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. "At that moment, basketball is not important."



After a 40 minute delay, the game resumed with the Bulldogs receiving a standing ovation from the Raleigh crowd when they returned to the court. Associate head coach Rio Pitt led the team for the remainder of the game.

S.C. State's players decided to continue playing after they got word that Solomon was able to speak.



"They said they would do what Ty would do, and Ty would tell us to go out there and play," Pitt said. "That was the response the guys gave us. We let them decide."

“We are extremely thankful that Ty is stable and continuing to recover,” said SC State Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. “On behalf of SC State University, I would like to thank the NC State Athletic Department Administration, medical staff, first responders and our athletic trainer, Tyler Long, for the extraordinary assistance provided to Ty. Their overall performance was phenomenal and for that we are deeply appreciative and grateful. Please continue to keep Ty and his family in your prayers as he continues down the road of recovery.”



North Carolina State would go on to win the game 103-71.



Donte Wright scored 16 points and Rayshawn Neal had 12 for the Bulldogs who fall to 1-7.

