Murder warrant issued for Goose Creek drive-by suspect

A murder warrant has been issued for a Goose Creek drive-by suspect, according to Goose Creek police.

The Goose Creek Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Corey Singleton,24, on the charge of murder.

Singleton is wanted for the shooting death of William Lamar Carter that occurred on St. James Avenue near Gainesborough Road on Nov. 22.

Goose Creek PD Capt. Shawn Laffey says the incident started at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive.

Laffey said two cars were stopped at the traffic light when someone in one of the vehicles fired shots at the car next to it. Police say a nearby GCPD patrol officer heard the shots fired in the area.

According to investigators, the suspect's car made a U-Turn at the intersection while the victim's car traveled a quarter of a mile where officers, who were working an unrelated accident, saw the vehicle moving erratically towards them on St. James Avenue near Stratford Drive.

Officers reported they discovered one person in the car had suffered gunshot wounds. Police say another person was also in the victim's car but they were not physically harmed in the shooting.

Singleton is a male who is described as being 5’07” and approximately 165 pounds. He is known to frequent the Ferndale area of North Charleston as well as the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood of North Charleston.

Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Singleton is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 572-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

