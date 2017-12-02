Bulldogs Close Out Tournament with 98-72 Loss to UMBC

The Citadel men's basketball team closed out the 2017 Papa John's Bulldog Bash with a 98-72 loss to UMBC Saturday afternoon inside McAlister Field House.



In the championship game, Army (5-1) defeated Marist (2-8) 82-75 to claim the tournament title. It was the second time this season the two had met with the Black Knights winning both matchups.



The game between The Citadel (3-5) and UMBC (5-4) featured two very fast, up-tempo teams, but it was the Retrievers who put it all on display early and often as they went up 9-2 in the first 2:30 of the game. With 16:00 left to play in the first half, UMBC notched its first double-digit lead of the game when Joe Sherburne hit a three-pointer off a feed from Ishmail Jabbie.



With 8:22 to play in the opening half, Sherburne hit another three to give the Retrievers a 21-point, 35-14 lead.



With 4:12 to go in the half, freshman Derek Webster, Jr. hit a layup to cut the deficit to 13, 37-24, but UMBC was able stretch things back out to as many as 17 before Hayden Brown hit a layup with 34 seconds left in the half to set the score at 44-31 in favor of UMBC.



Out of the intermission, the Bulldogs raced out on a 17-8 run through the first four minutes to pull to within six, 52-46 of UMBC. Kaelon Harris hit a pair of three-pointers that book-ended a Matt Frierson three-ball at the beginning of the run with Frankie Johnson closing things out with a layup with 16:02 to go in regulation.



However, the Retrievers would not be denied as they found the answer just a few short minutes later and with 12:06 to go, Josh Rosario hit a three-pointer that put UMBC up by double digits for good.



The Bulldogs shot just 34.8% (24-of-69) from the field, including just 20.7% (6-of-29) from three-point range. The Citadel managed to connect on just two of its 13 three-pointers (.154) in the opening half.



UMBC shot 47.4% (36-of-76) for the game, including 52.4% (22-of-42) in the second half alone.



Three Bulldogs led the charge with double digit points, all coming off the bench. The Citadel bench accounted for 52 of the final 72 points led by Harris' 16 points off 4-of-8 shooting. Harris was perfect at the free throw line (6-of-6) and added three assists in 20 minutes of work.



Behind Harris, the freshman tandem of Brown and Webster accounted for 22 points, 12 for Brown and 10 by Webster. Webster just missed out on his first collegiate double-double as he corralled in a team-high eight rebounds in 26 minutes of work.



The Retrievers were led by K.J. Maura's 21 points off 7-of-12 shooting, including a blistering 5-fo-8 (.625) from three-point range. Maura added six rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes of work.



Five other Retrievers ended the game in double figures, including 16 points by Sherburne, 15 by Brandon Horvath, 13 by Max Curran, 13 by Rosario and 11 by Arkel Lamar.



Following the championship game between Army and Marist, the all-tournament team was announced. UMBC's Maura, Marist's Brian Parker and Aleksandar Dozic and Army's Tucker Blackwell and Matt Wilson were all named to the team with Army's Tommy Funk collecting Most Valuable Player plaudits.



UP NEXT

The Citadel will close out the current three-game homestand on Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a game against James Madison. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. and the game will be featured on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.



