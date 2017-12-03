Quantcast

Emergency crews respond to reported structure fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Charleston, St. Andrews and North Charleston fire crews are on the scene. 

The reported structure fire is happening along the 2000 block of Bishop Street. 

Crews responded to the call at 1:42 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

