Charleston police make sexual assault arrest

The Charleston County Police Department have arrested and charged Lavalyea Shockley with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The sex crime took place on Norman Street in the downtown area of Charleston on the morning of December 2.

Lavonne Heyward, the victim's mother, says she heard her six-year-old daughter scream from her bedroom and found Shockley adjacent to the bed when she entered.

When Heyward asked her daughter what happened, she claimed Shockley touched her sexually. Heyward then examined her child's pajamas and found a hole had been cut in the crotch area.

Shockley denied touching the child and fled the apartment. Officers located and detained him nearby in Brittlebank Park.

Upon appearing in court Sunday morning, Shockley was denied bond.

