Charleston police make sexual assault arrest

Oklahoma vs. Georgia will be the other national semifinalMore >>
Oklahoma vs. Georgia will be the other national semifinalMore >>
With Christmas being so close many children are preparing to write their Christmas letters to Santa.More >>
With Christmas being so close many children are preparing to write their Christmas letters to Santa.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff announced Saturday evening that they have recovered what they believe are the remains of Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff announced Saturday evening that they have recovered what they believe are the remains of Mariah Woods.More >>
The Charleston County Police Department have arrested and charged Lavalyea Shockley with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.More >>
The Charleston County Police Department have arrested and charged Lavalyea Shockley with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.More >>