Clemson earns top seed in College Football Playoff, will face Alabama in Sugar Bowl

There will be a rematch in the College Football Playoff between Clemson and Alabama this year. But it will be in the National Semifinal instead of the National Championship game.

The Tigers, named the top overall team in the country after their dismantling of Miami in the ACC Championship game on Saturday, will face the Crimson Tide in a rematch of the last two National Title games in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Alabama was picked as the final team for the College Football Playoff despite not even making the SEC Championship game over Big 10 champion Ohio State and Pac-12 champion Southern Cal.

Oklahoma was named as the 2 seed while SEC champions Georgia is the 3 seed. They'll face in the other national semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

The winners will meet for the championship in Atlanta on January 8th.