Injuries reported at wreck on St. James Avenue

A wreck that occurred Sunday night in Goose Creek caused some traffic delays Sunday evening.

The wreck happened just after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of St. James Avenue.

There were injuries involved, according to witnesses on scene, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The Goose Creek Police Department said they responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.