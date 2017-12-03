Charlotte man arrested in Berkeley Co. for sexual exploitation warrant

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sunday, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office, U.S. Marshals task force and agents with Homeland Security located and arrested Rolando Perez, 45, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sheriff’s Office had an active warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree for Perez.

The warrant relates to a complaint where there was probable cause to believe that Perez took sexually explicit photographs of a minor. The incident took place within Berkeley County in October.

Deputies received information that Perez was going to return to South Carolina Sunday morning, Law Enforcement officers were able to locate the vehicle in Goose Creek, perform a traffic stop and arrest Perez without incident.

Perez was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention center where he will await bond hearing on Monday.

