Ex-cop Michael Slager faces sentencing for fatal shooting of motorist

The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.

Slager shot and killed Scott during a traffic stop on April 4, 2015, video shows. Slager says the two men were engaged in a struggle before a bystander's video began to roll. Slager said Scott allegedly reached for his stun gun, which then led to Slager shooting Scott.

He pled guilty in May to depriving Scott's civil rights under the color of the law after the judge declared a mistrial in his murder case last December at the state level.

Slager was indicted on three federal charges, the charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law, a weapons charge and a charge of obstruction of justice in Scott's death. The indictment alleged Slager used excessive force when he shot and killed Scott and intentionally misled SLED investigators by claiming Scott was coming toward him with Slager's stun gun at the time that he fired his weapon, "when in truth, Scott was running away."

As part of a plea agreement, the guilty plea paved the way for additional federal and all state charges against him to be dropped

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, but Slager's attorney's have suggested a prison sentence of 10 to 12 and half years.

The maximum penalties of the offense, the agreement states, would be a prison term of up to life, a fine of up to $250,000 and five years of supervised release. There is no mandatory minimum prison sentence or fine.

The hearing is expected to last a few days, but there is no set timeline.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.