Downtown Charleston traffic to be impacted by Spring, Cannon Street repaving

The city of Charleston is warning drivers as the milling and repaving of two downtown streets begins Monday.

Work on Spring and Cannon Streets will last through next week and also impact parking in the area.

One eastbound lane on Cannon and one westbound lane on Spring Street will remain open during the milling and paving operation.

On-street parking will not be available on Cannon or Spring until the work is done.

The city is asking the public to be aware as work zones will change every day and will be marked with barricades and flagmen. Traffic on the cross streets will be subject to traffic control as equipment comes in and out of the area.

The full schedule of work can be found below.

Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5:

Preparatory work on both Spring and Cannon Streets.

Minimal parking disruptions. Cones will be placed at individual sites.

Two-way traffic flow will with intermittent control as required.



Wednesday, Dec. 6:

No parking on Spring Street.

Spring Street: Milling south side.



Thursday, Dec. 7:

No parking on both Cannon and Spring Streets.

Spring Street: Paving south side.

Cannon Street: Milling north side.

Friday, Dec. 8:

No parking on Cannon Street. However, parking will be made available on Cannon Street after 5 p.m. from Rutledge Avenue to King Street to accommodate the “Holiday Sip ‘N Stroll” event.

No parking on Spring Street.

Spring Street: Milling north side.

Cannon Street: Paving north side.

Saturday, Dec. 9:

No parking on Spring Street until pavement markings are in place. It is anticipated that most of Spring Street parking will be available by the end of the day Saturday.

No parking on Cannon.

Spring Street: Paving north side.

Cannon Street: Milling south side.



Sunday, Dec. 10:

No parking on Cannon Street.



Monday, Dec. 11:

Cannon Street: Finish milling south side. Begin paving south side.

No parking on Cannon until pavement markings are in place.

Spring complete. Intersection work may be completed as needed.



Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Cannon Street: Finish paving south side. Intersection work may be completed as needed.

No parking on Cannon within work zone. As pavement markings are installed, parking will be opened.

