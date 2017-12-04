Repaving rescheduled for 2 downtown Charleston streets

Milling and paving of Spring and Cannon Streets has been rescheduled to 2018.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation postponed the work because of cold weather and holiday--related work restrictions.

When the work eventually happens, one lane of eastbound traffic on Cannon Street and one lane of westbound traffic on Spring Street will remain open.

Due to the narrowness of the streets, this traffic will be diverted into the parking lanes.

The work zone will change daily and will be clearly marked with safety barricades and flagmen. Traffic on the cross streets will be subject to intermittent traffic control as equipment works through the intersections.

The construction was originally slated to start on Dec. 4 and was later pushed back a week because of weather before the final decision came down to start sometime next year.

