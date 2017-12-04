Repaving rescheduled for 2 downtown Charleston streets

Carriage horse regulations continue to be a point of contention in Charleston and the city council is expected to address the issue again Monday.More >>
One man is in the hospital after getting shot while reportedly breaking into a Summerville apartment Sunday.More >>
The Carolina Flaggers, a southern heritage group that displays the Confederate Flag, was forbidden from marching in the Summerville Christmas Parade on Sunday.More >>
Colleton County deputies have captured a man who escaped custody.More >>
Students at eight Lowcountry Title I schools are in for a big surprise. A local non-profit Charleston Hope wrapped 2,500 new Christmas presents to give to those students with the help of volunteers. The organization works to empower students and teachers in Title I schools through relationships, resources and opportunities. Friday night was the 6th Annual Wrapping Party for the organization at TD Arena. ...More >>
