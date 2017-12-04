Two downtown Charleston streets being repaved, change in traffic patterns

Milling and paving of Spring and Cannon Streets began on Monday and will extend into the following week, impacting traffic flow and on-street parking in the area.

During the milling and paving operations, one lane of eastbound traffic on Cannon Street and one lane of westbound traffic on Spring Street will remain open.

Due to the narrowness of the streets, this traffic will be diverted into the parking lanes.

Therefore, on-street parking will not be available on Spring or Cannon Streets until the work is completed.

The work zone will change daily and will be clearly marked with safety barricades and flagmen. Traffic on the cross streets will be subject to intermittent traffic control as equipment works through the intersections.

One half of the roadway will be milled from end-to-end and will be paved the following day.

Pavement markings will be replaced as the work progresses.

Work will take place during daylight hours, beginning at approximately 7 a.m.

Weather permitting, the schedule will be as follows:



Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5:

Preparatory work on both Spring and Cannon Streets.

Minimal parking disruptions. Cones will be placed at individual sites.

Two-way traffic flow will with intermittent control as required.



Wednesday, Dec. 6:

No parking on Spring Street.

Spring Street: Milling south side.

Thursday, Dec. 7:

No parking on both Cannon and Spring Streets.

Spring Street: Paving south side.

Cannon Street: Milling north side.



Friday, Dec. 8:

No parking on Cannon Street. However, parking will be made available on Cannon Street after 5 p.m. from Rutledge

Avenue to King Street to accommodate the “Holiday Sip ‘N Stroll” event. No parking on Spring Street.

Spring Street: Milling north side.

Cannon Street: Paving north side.



Saturday, Dec. 9:

No parking on Spring Street until pavement markings are in place. It is anticipated that most of Spring Street

Parking will be available by the end of the day Saturday. No parking on Cannon.

Spring Street: Paving north side.

Cannon Street: Milling south side.



Sunday, Dec. 10:

No parking on Cannon Street.



Monday, Dec. 11:

Cannon Street: Finish milling south side. Begin paving south side.

No parking on Cannon until pavement markings are in place.

Spring complete. Intersection work may be completed as needed.



Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Cannon Street: Finish paving south side. Intersection work may be completed as needed.

No parking on Cannon within work zone. As pavement markings are installed, parking will be opened.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.