Two downtown Charleston streets being repaved, change in traffic patterns

The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
Authorities say there were no injuries reported following a school bus accident in Walterboro Monday afternoon.More >>
A Charleston carriage tour company is taking an “on-camera” approach to protecting its drivers and horses via body cameras.More >>
Charleston investigators are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera in an armed robbery in West Ashley.More >>
Milling and paving of Spring and Cannon Streets began on Monday and will extend into the following week, impacting traffic flow and on-street parking in the area.More >>
