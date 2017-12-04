Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office searching for shooting suspect

Oklahoma vs. Georgia will be the other national semifinalMore >>
Oklahoma vs. Georgia will be the other national semifinalMore >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in find suspects in connection with two shooting incidents that occurred at the same home.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in find suspects in connection with two shooting incidents that occurred at the same home.More >>
The city of Charleston is warning drivers as the milling and repaving of two downtown streets begins Monday.More >>
The city of Charleston is warning drivers as the milling and repaving of two downtown streets begins Monday.More >>
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in West Ashley, according to Charleston County dispatchers.More >>