Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office searching for shooting suspect

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in find suspects in connection with two shooting incidents that occurred at the same home.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Parkers Ferry Road at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies spoke to a woman who said she was inside watching TV when she started hearing gunshots aimed at her home.

She and another victim told deputies they heard about 20 gunshots.

The victims say they think car the suspect was driving and shooting from was a gray Lexus sedan because they've seen it around before.

After looking in the area of the road where the victims heard the gunshots, deputies found five shell casings. Deputies also found a Domino's visor hat that was laying next to the shell casings.

The victims say a couple of the gunshots entered her home. Although the victim was not able to find the bullets, she reported seeing holes in her home caused by the shots.

At around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the same address in reference to a home being shot at.

The victim told deputies this is an ongoing issue stemming from a homicide a few years ago.

Deputies were able to locate 13 shell casings in the roadway.

The victim showed deputies new bullet holes on the exterior of the house, as the home was shot at earlier. Deputies were not able to find bullets inside the house.

The victim also pointed out two new bullet holes in a car in the yard.

There were no reports of injuries from the two incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.