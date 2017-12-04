Man arrested, charged with murder in Colleton Co. camper death

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with murder two weeks after a body was found dead in a camper.

Anterrius Roy Stinson was arrested last Friday and charged with the murder of Gary Dale Hickman.

Hickman was found lying in his camper in Round O on Nov. 17 from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives from the sheriff's office are still actively working the incident and further charges are pending.

