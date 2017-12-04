2 hospitalized after accident on I-26 EB near Aviaton Ave

Two drivers have been hospitalized after an accident Monday morning on I-26 eastbound.

Four vehicles were involved, including two tractor trailers, a Ford pick-up truck and a Ford passenger car according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The drivers of the two Ford vehicles were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, Southern said.

The accident call came in at 8:50 a.m. and is still under investigation by State Troopers.

Two lanes were closed because of the accident, but all lanes were reopened by 12:30 p.m.

