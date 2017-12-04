Suspect sought in armed robbery at W. Ashley convenience store

Charleston investigators are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera in an armed robbery in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department says the incident happened at the Kwik Stop on 1381 Ashley River Road on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m.

According to police, the suspect took out a gun and demanded money.

CPD officials describe the suspect as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10" to 6'3" tall, and 160 to 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

