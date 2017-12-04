Official Promotion Rules: 2017 Brain Candy Giveaway

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

WCSC – 2017 BRAIN CANDY GIVEAWAY

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WCSC Live 5, 2126 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston, SC 29414 (“Sponsor”). The promotion begins at 11:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2017 and ends 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associate with Facebook.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of South Carolina, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Military personnel and their spouses, who are stationed on a base in South Carolina but have not established permanent South Carolina residency, are eligible to win, provided that they present a current valid military ID. Students 18 years of age or older attending a South Carolina college or university who have not established permanent South Carolina residency are eligible to win, provided that they present a current valid college or university ID. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WCSC-TV 5, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Winners cannot have won any contest on WCSC-TV 5 or live5news.com in the last 30 days and can only win once in this contest. Only one entry per facebook account will be accepted.

How to Enter. There is 1 (one) way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 11:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2017, individuals can sign into their Facebook account, visit the Live 5 Insider profile page at www.facebook.com/live5news, and post a comment on the Brain Candy post on our timeline. Entrants must comment to the Live 5 Insider post to enter. Comments that are defamatory, vulgar, bigoted, or in any way inappropriate in the sole discretion of the Sponsors will be automatically disqualified. Entries must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017 in order to qualify. The comment section of this post is the only place we will accept entries in this promotion. If you message us directly or post directly on Live 5’s timeline, this will not be considered an entry. By commenting, you agree to abide by these official rules. Deleting, editing, or changing your comment in any way may withdraw your entry in this promotion. The Sponsor(s) have the right to determine whether a Facebook user has entered this promotion in their sole discretion. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WCSC-TV and any other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WCSC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, including but not limited to the entrant’s contact information, email address, and all information contained in the entrant’s social media profile, to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WCSC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).

Ownership and Publicity Rights. By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she owns the copyrights and moral rights to any and all artistic works contained in his/her entry, including any images, music, videos, and/or literary or written content. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third party rights, including but not limited to copyrights and privacy rights, contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original and that all factual statements contained in it are true and correct and not exaggerated. In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, each entrant grants Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant. If at any time Sponsor(s) receive a request to remove any entry from Sponsor(s) broadcast, website, blog, twitter account, podcast, social media profile, mobile application, or other media claiming entrant’s failure to secure or possess any of the rights contained herein, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove the submission and eliminate entrant from further consideration in this promotion.

Social Media. This promotion is conducted solely by the Sponsor(s) on www.facebook.com (‘Facebook Website”). In order to enter, you must have a Facebook account. If you do not have one, please visit the Facebook Website, and create a free Facebook account according to the instructions. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Facebook Terms of Use in order to create a Facebook account.

To the extent this promotion is conducted on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, MySpace, LinkedIn, YouTube, Tumblr, FourSquare, Instagram, WordPress, Blogger, Meetup, or Spotify (“Social Media Site(s)”), or any application associated with the Sponsor(s) on these websites, entrant agrees to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application, the Social Media Sites, and these Rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the application or the Social Media Sites, and to delete any of entrant’s related comments, posts, tweets, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile, account, blog or handle through the application or Social Media Site. Any questions regarding the identity or owner of the entrant’s social media profile, URL, twitter handle, blog, username, account, or email address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entrant agrees that Sponsor(s) are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, or dissemination of any personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by the Social Media Sites, third party advertisers, or any other transferees. By submitting an entry, entrant(s) understand(s) that the Social Media Sites and their third party advertisers may electronically collect, disclose, and/or disseminate personal information in their profile, account, or handle, whether publicly available and/or generated by their own activity, tracking cookies, bugs, or otherwise. Please see the Social Media Sites’ privacy policies and terms of use for more information. Entrant understands that unless explicitly identified as a Sponsor herein, this promotion is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. Entrants who create multiple social media profiles or accounts in order to increase his/her odds of winning may be disqualified by the Sponsor(s).

Prize(s). Up to five (5) winners will receive a pair of tickets to Brain Candy at the North Charleston Coliseum, Sunday December 10 at 7 PM. Total prize valued at $134 (for a pair)

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. On the days of the contest, a Brain Candy video/graphic will be posted to www.facebook.com/Live5News with the status: “Comment for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Brain Candy!” Individuals must comment on the post to enter the contest. 5 fans who comment on the post between 11:00 p.m. Monday December 4, 2017 and 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 will be randomly selected to win the prize. Winners will be notified on that same Facebook post by a representative of Live 5 News each day by 5:00 p.m.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof that entrant is the owner of an account or profile is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release prior to receiving their prize. Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria. Tickets can be picked up at the Live 5 WCSC studios (2126 Charlie Hall Blvd. Charleston, SC 29414) between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by Friday, December 8, 2017 at 5:30 pm or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WCSC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WCSC-TV if WCSC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WCSC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, defamation, invasion of privacy, misappropriation of likeness, false light, copyright or trademark infringement, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. By entering this promotion, entrant fully and completely releases the Social Media Sites, including Facebook, from any liability associated with or related to participation in this promotion.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WCSC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WCSC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to 2126 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC, 29414 Attn: WCSC Live 5 Brain Candy by Friday, December 15, 2017.