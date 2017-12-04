Quantcast

No injuries reported following school bus accident in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say there were no injuries reported following a school bus accident in Walterboro Monday afternoon. 

Witnesses said the incident happened on the 11,000 block of Augusta Highway. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. 

According to motorists, the accident has since been cleared. 

