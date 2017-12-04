Driver charged after after multi-vehicle wreck in Goose Creek

Authorities say a driver has been charged after a wreck in Goose Creek damage three vehicles.

The Goose Creek Police Department said it happened Sunday night when two vehicles were stopped on St. James Avenue near Fairfax Boulevard for a red light.

According to police, a third vehicle then struck one of the stopped vehicles which struck the vehicle ahead of it.

GCPD officials say the third vehicle then "rode under" the vehicle it struck.

Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries.

"The driver of the third unit was charged with driving too fast for conditions," GCPD officials said.

