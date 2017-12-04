Emergency crews working fuel spill in Charleston; some houses evacuated

Authorities say a portion of a downtown Charleston street has been shut down and some houses evacuated following a fuel spill caused by an accident Monday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say officers and units with the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene of Cypress Street at the on ramp to I-26 where a tanker is on its side leaking gasoline.

Authorities say Cypress Street between King Street and Meeting Street will be closed for several hours as crews clear the scene.

Neighbors in the area told Live 5 News' Kolbie Satterfield that they were told to evacuate their homes due to the incident. A woman said she heard a loud crash, and when she went to look outside she saw the overturned tanker.

According to CFD officials, the tanker is carrying 8,700 gallons of gasoline stored in a 3,000 gallon and 5,700 gallon tank.

"Fuel was leaking from the 3,000 gallon tank, the larger tank remained intact," CFD officials said. "The CFD Hazardous Materials Team identified a single gash in the tank and have made provisions to capture and contain the leaking fuel. Approximately 100 gallons of fuel has been contained at this time."

DHEC has responded to the scene.

CFD officials say 20 residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and are taking shelter in a CARTA bus a safe distance from the site.

"Initial reports indicate the driver of the truck exited the vehicle and did not report any injuries," CFD officials said. "Cypress Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed at this as well as the on ramp at Cypress Street."

The area will likely remain closed through the night as the fuel is offloaded, according to CFD officials.

Below is a video report from the scene:

