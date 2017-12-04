Fuel spill in downtown Charleston cleared after 11 hours; some roads still closed

The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported fuel spill in downtown Charleston Monday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported fuel spill in downtown Charleston Monday night.More >>
Talking to your children about sexual assault, it’s something child advocates say you need to be doing. As headlines on social media, online, and on TV are shining a spotlight on sexual assault. “All kids are hearing things if they’re out in the world on any social media they’re hearing about the things that’s happening the media,” Director of Community Programs for Dee Norton Center Rachael Garrett said. With the topi...More >>
Talking to your children about sexual assault, it’s something child advocates say you need to be doing. As headlines on social media, online, and on TV are shining a spotlight on sexual assault. “All kids are hearing things if they’re out in the world on any social media they’re hearing about theMore >>
Authorities say a driver has been charged after a wreck in Goose Creek damage three vehicles.More >>
Authorities say a driver has been charged after a wreck in Goose Creek damage three vehicles.More >>
The Charleston Animal Society received $50,000 from the Petco Foundation on Monday after winning a contest as part of Petco’s Holiday Wishes campaign.More >>
The Charleston Animal Society received $50,000 from the Petco Foundation on Monday after winning a contest as part of Petco’s Holiday Wishes campaign.More >>