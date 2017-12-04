Fuel spill in downtown Charleston cleared after 11 hours; some roads still closed

A portion of a downtown Charleston street remains shut down following a fuel spill caused by an overturned tanker truck. The accident also caused some temporary home evacuations.

Crews have now uprighted and cleared the truck from the scene, 11 hours after the initial call came in at 9:46 p.m. Monday night

Cypress Street between King Street and Meeting Street as well as the on-ramp to I-26 have been closed for several hours. Officials hope to reopen the I-26 on ramp between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police both responded to the scene along with hazmat crews and DHEC. Charleston Fire Department Special Operations Chief Jason Krusen said the truck was traveling on Cypress Street when it attempted to make the turn onto the I-26 on ramp and slowly rolled over.

CFD officials said the tanker was carrying 8,700 gallons of gasoline stored in a 3,000 gallon and 5,700 gallon tank.

Neighbors in the area told Live 5 News' Kolbie Satterfield that they were told to evacuate their homes due to the incident. A woman said she heard a loud crash, and when she went to look outside she saw the overturned tanker.

"Fuel was leaking from the 3,000 gallon tank, the larger tank remained intact," CFD officials said. "The CFD Hazardous Materials Team identified a single gash in the tank and have made provisions to capture and contain the leaking fuel. Approximately 100 gallons of fuel has been contained at this time."

CFD officials say 20 residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and took shelter in a CARTA bus a safe distance from the site. Krusen said early Tuesday that those people are now free to return to their homes.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was already out of the truck when crews arrived on scene, Krusen said.

