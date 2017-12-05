Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 catches for 77 yards and 2 TD's in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. The Summerville alum has 60 catches for 877 yards and 8 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 1 pass deflection in a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 8.5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles in a 38-31 loss to the Jets. The Beaufort alum has 56 tackles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 1 catch for 7 yards in a 24-13 loss to Tennessee. The Berkeley alum has 29 catches for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 4 punt returns for 30 yards.

Andre Ellington, RB, Houston Texans - Had 2 rushes for -4 yards and 5 catches for 56 yards in a 24-13 loss to Tennessee. The Berkeley alum has 19 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and 36 catches for 339 yards

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 38-31 win over Kansas City

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 38-31 win over Kansas City. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 35-9 loss to Miami. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

Gimel President, DL, Houston Texans - Had 2 tackles in his NFL Debut, a 24-13 loss to Tennessee. The Wando alum has 2 tackles.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 32-16 win over Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 27 tackles, 8 TFL and 4.5 sacks

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 7 tackles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception in a 24-10 win over Philadelphia. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 21 tackles and 3 pass deflections and 1 interception this season.