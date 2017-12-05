Prosecutors rest case as sentencing hearing for ex-cop Michael Slager continues

The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, went into its second day Tuesday.

He pled guilty in May to violating Scott's rights under the color of the law after a judge declared a mistrial for his murder charge on the state level. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for second degree murder while the defense team is hoping for anywhere from 10 to 12 years for manslaughter.

Tuesday's events began with the government telling the judge they were finished calling witnesses. The defense began by calling Grant Fredericks, a forensic video analyst, to the stand.He analyzed the cell phone video of the shooting for the defense and showed blurred still images of the video in court. He concluded that Scott and Slager fought on the ground and engaged in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Fredericks also said his analysis showed taser wire was wrapped around Slager’s leg and was connected to Scott right before the shooting.

The expert also said he heard Scott say “f” the police on the dash cam video when Slager told him to get on the ground, and that Slager is heard saying 'let go of my taser or I will shoot you.'

The defense then called audio expert David Hallimore. He testified that he heard exhaustion in Slager's voice and perceived that Slager was in "real trouble." He also concluded that he heard Scott say, "F the police" and "I'm already on the ground" after Slager ordered him to do so. He added that after he filtered the audio, he heard Slager tell Scott to let go of his taser.

Monday was marked by the testimony of various government witnesses. Feiden Santana, the man who captured video of the shooting, took the stand and told the judge Scott was clearly trying to get away from Slager. Santana testified that the shooting was unnecessary.

Slager's attorney Andy Savage said Scott was partly responsible because he grabbed Slager’s taser and tried to use it on the ex-cop.

In addition, SLED agent Charles Ghent testified. Savage said there were inconsistencies in what Ghent said on the stand compared to what was in the SLED documents about the interviews with Slager after the interviews.

Anthony Imel, an FBI video expert, also took the stand, showcasing how far away Scott was when Slager fired each shot on the cell phone video. Meanwhile prosecutor Jared Fishman called Slager's act calculated and deliberate.

Tuesday's proceedings are set to begin at 10 a.m. A sentence could be handed down at some point during the day.

