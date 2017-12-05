Sentencing hearing for ex-cop Michael Slager moves into second day

The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.

He pled guilty in May to violating Scott's rights under the color of the law after a judge declared a mistrial for his murder charge on the state level. Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for second degree murder while the defense team is hoping for anywhere from 10 to 12 years for manslaughter.

Monday was marked by the testimony of various government witnesses. Feiden Santana, the man who captured video of the shooting, took the stand and told the judge Scott was clearly trying to get away from Slager. Santana testified that the shooting was unnecessary.

Slager's attorney Andy Savage said Scott was partly responsible because he grabbed Slager’s taser and tried to use it on the ex-cop.

In addition, SLED agent Charles Ghent testified. Savage said there were inconsistencies in what Ghent said on the stand compared to what was in the SLED documents about the interviews with Slager after the interviews.

Anthony Imel, an FBI video expert, also took the stand, showcasing how far away Scott was when Slager fired each shot on the cell phone video. Meanwhile prosecutor Jared Fishman called Slager's act calculated and deliberate.

Tuesday's proceedings are set to begin at 10 a.m.

