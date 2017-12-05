One hospitalized after auto-pedestrian accident on Maybank Highway

A vehicle hit a person on Johns Island Tuesday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at 1947 Maybank Highway at 8:30 a.m.

A motorist was in his car backing up when he struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital according to CCSO Major Eric Watson.

