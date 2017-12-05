Arrest made in fatal shooting at Wadmalaw Island club

Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Wadmalaw Island Nov 12.

Lamonte D'Angelo Dickinson has been arrested and charges with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Margaret Gray Drive in nightclub held in a small garage.

According to the affidavit, Dickinson was located about an hour after the incident in his car registered to the incident location after he ran off the road near I-26 at the Hwy 78 interchange.

Dickinson was arrested for driving under the influence and his passenger reportedly told authorities the two were not at the scene of the shooting according to the affidavit.

Eventually, the passenger told police she and Dickinson were in fact there at the nightclub during the shooting and left after the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.