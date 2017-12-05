Construction of Orangeburg Road roundabout underway in Dorchester Co.

Construction on the Orangeburg Road roundabout at the intersection of West Butternut Road is underway.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Dorchester County awarded the Orangeburg Road roundabout construction contract to Palmetto Site Services (PSS).



The Orangeburg Road roundabout project was identified and planned by Dorchester County to reduce travel delays and improve safety at the intersection of Orangeburg Road and West Butternut Road.



Officials say the intersection currently experiences congestion and delays during periods of high traffic, such as weekday morning and afternoons. Traffic backs up during these peak periods, forming queues of vehicles waiting to cross the intersection.



The intersection also has a history of crashes occurring. These accidents can potentially be reduced through proper intersection improvements.



The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) suggested a roundabout as the safest traffic solution for the area. In national studies, roundabouts have been found to reduce total crashes by 35 percent, crashes with injuries by 75 percent, pedestrian crashes by 40 percent and fatal crashes by 90 percent.



Dorchester County obtained $1.25 million from the South Carolina State Infrastructure Bank (SCTIB) local agency fund, $750,000 from the highway safety improvement program (HSIP) fund, and $850,000 in Dorchester County capital funds to pay for the roundabout.



“This is one of several much-needed infrastructure projects in Dorchester County and especially in the Knightsville area," Bill Hearn, Dorchester County Councilman, said. "It is great that the project is getting started and we request the public's patience during construction as this will impact traffic in the short term.”

The tentative completion date for construction is July 2, 2018. Note: The completion date is subject to change, as all work is dependent on the weather.

“The county's most important priority is to relieve congestion and allow traffic to flow more freely," Hearn said. " This roundabout project is an important step in furtherance of that goal.”



Project updates will be added, as available, to the Dorchester County website:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.