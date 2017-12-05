Quantcast

Emergency crews working structure fire in Ladson

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
By Live 5 News Web Staff
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are working a structure fire in Ladson Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities say the fire is in the area of the 9500 block of Koester Road. 

An emergency call for the incident came in at 2:04 p.m. 

