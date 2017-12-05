Emergency crews working structure fire in Ladson

Families every year lose loved ones to drunk and impaired drivers. Tuesday night families in Berkeley County came together for the annual candle light vigil to honor those killed by drunk and drugged drivers; to remember their loved ones, and encourage others not to make the same mistake that took their loved one. The special memorial reminded those who will be out celebrating over the holidays, to not drink and drive. Every 51 minutes someone dies...More >>
Authorities say a South Carolina was bitten multiple times and lost part of his ear during a fight following an argument that began at a bowling alley.More >>
Summerville Medical Center unveiled a new ambulance on Tuesday that caters specifically to children.More >>
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they will be using decoy packages with GPS location devices to catch thieves.More >>
