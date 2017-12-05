Quantcast

I-26 WB traffic at I-95 intersection back to normal after tractor trailer overturns

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

I-26 westbound traffic at the I-95 interchange is back to normal after a tractor trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon. 

Emergency crews including Highway Patrol and fire department units responded to the scene. 

SCDOT officials report that the incident was at Exit 169 A to I-95 southbound. 

According to SCHP officials, injuries were involved. 

The accident happened around 2:17 p.m. 

