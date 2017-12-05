BCSO operation in Sangaree, Goose Creek leads to 22 arrests

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a special operation in Goose Creek and Sangaree led to the arrest of 22 people.

According to BCSO officials, the operation also resulted in 19 drug seizures, 62 warnings, 10 traffic citations, 18 public contacts made, a weapons violation and the recovery of a stolen firearm.

The sheriff's office say those taken into custody were:

James Reeves charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Anthony Corris - P.W.I.D. METHAMPHETAMINE/ SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/ POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2

Justin Nathaniel Barnes - POSSESSION OF COCAINE BASE

Morgan Briann Creel - POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

“We will continue these targeted special operations throughout the Christmas holiday season. They are driven by feedback from my Advisory Board members as well as various citizens from around the county,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

