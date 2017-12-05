Suspect sought after argument leads to assault in downtown Charleston

Authorities are searching for a suspect after an argument led to an assault in downtown Charleston Tuesday evening.

Charleston police officials say emergency crews received a call at 5:08 p.m. regarding two men, between the ages of 40 and 50, in a verbal argument at King and Maverick streets.

"One of the men pulled out an object and cut the other man," CPD officials said."EMS treated the victim at the scene."

According to police, the victim was not transported to the hospital.

"Police are searching the area for the suspect," police said.

Officers have closed a portion of the street as police investigate.

