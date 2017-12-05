Lowcountry contractor accused of ripping off homeowners pleads guilty to swindling

A Lowcountry contractor accused of ripping off homeowners of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to swindling.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office say Chandler Warren pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 28.

The sheriff's office say Warren was given time served. He has been locked up since June of this year.

Warren still has charges pending in other counties.

Investigators say Warren was paid for work that he didn't complete. They say in some cases he also did damage to the homes.

More than 15 homeowners in five counties filed complaints against Warren.

