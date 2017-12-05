Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office using decoy packages to catch thieves

Thieves in Berkeley County beware!

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they will be using decoy packages with GPS location devices to catch thieves.

"If we catch someone stealing a package from someone's doorstep you will see them here," BCSO officials said on their Facebook page."They'll be famous, but momma won't be proud."

According to the sheriff's office, to help keep the package thieves guessing, deputies will be deploying the decoy packages throughout the county.

"People have great video systems these days so we know that we'll have good images to share - so, even if they don't steal our decoy packages, they may well get caught on video," BCSO officials said."If you see someone stealing packages, please call 911 and report it immediately. Thanks and keep an eye out on your neighbor's house too."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.