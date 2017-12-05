S. Carolina man bitten, loses part of ear in fight

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina was bitten multiple times and lost part of his ear during a fight following an argument that began at a bowling alley.

The Rock Hill Herald reports a Fort Mill police report says the cut-off portion of the 21-year-old victim's ear was found Sunday morning and taken to Charlotte hospital staff to attempt reattachment.

The police report says the victim and his cousin went bowling Saturday with several people in Rock Hill, and an argument broke out over a wallet or a phone that may have been stolen. The assailants went to the victim's home at 2 a.m. and a fight broke out. Police aren't sure if the ear was bitten or cut off.

Maj. Bryan Zachary says the case is under investigation.

