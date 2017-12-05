CSU QB Shane Bucenell leaving Buccaneers

Shane Bucenell, who spent the last two seasons playing quarterback for Charleston Southern, announced he'll be leaving the school and transferring on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Bucenell was a two-time Big South Freshman of the Week in 2015 and led the conference in touchdown passes with 15 helping lead the Bucs to a conference title and back to the FCS Playoffs.

As a sophomore, Bucenell was in and out of the lineup throwing for over 700 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"The relationships that I have created at this institution on and off the football field will last a lifetime, and I'm forever grateful." Bucenell said in the statement. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, and I ask that you respect my decision."