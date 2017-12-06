Stingrays go off for 8 goals in win over Greenville

The South Carolina Stingrays (11-4-3-1) lit the lamp a season-high eight times Tuesday night while routing the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-8-2-0) 8-2 in their second meeting of the week at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Linemates Patrick Gaul and Patrick Megannety each had three points in the victory, while team captain Joe Devin racked up three assists and goaltender Parker Milner stopped 28 shots to earn the win in between the pipes.



Five other Stingrays skaters had multi-point nights in the win. Among the forwards, Dylan Margonari scored twice, Nick Roberto had two assists and Tim McGauley picked up a goal and an assist. Defensively, Danny Federico scored his first goal since Oct. 21, 2015, and his first as a member of the Rays, while Kris Bindulis notched his first professional goal and added an assist.



Goals by McGauley and Gaul gave South Carolina a fast start at 2-0 during the first period. McGauley’s goal was an attempted pass to Kelly Zajac that deflected in off a Greenville defenseman and into the net at 4:15, giving the Stingrays a goal on their first recorded shot of the game.



Gaul notched his first tally at by deflecting a shot from defenseman Paul Geiger past Swamp Rabbits’ goaltender Ty Rimmer with a second assist from Megannety at 18:22.



South Carolina then opened things up during the second period by scoring five times and took a 7-0 lead into the locker room at the second intermission.



Federico struck first with a wrist shot from the right circle to the top right corner of the net at 2:15 from Gaul and Megannety. Next, it was Gaul who stuck for his second tally of the night and third point of the game at 5:31, scoring off the rush from Roberto and Bindulis.



With a 4-0 deficit, Greenville pulled Rimmer for backup goaltender Brandon Halverson. Just over a minute later, Margonari scored his first of the night at 6:48 by banging home a rebound in the crease. The tally came off a no-look backhand pass by Devin and a second assist was added to forward Taylor Cammarata.



Later in the frame, it was Megannety that scored his first tally of the year at 9:54 from McGauley. Bindulis put a cap on the five-goal frame by scoring his first pro goal from Federico and Devin at 18:50.



After the Swamp Rabbits broke up the shutout with two third period goals by Austin McKay and Jack Nevins at 5:14 and 9:45 respectively, Margonari finished off the scoring with his second goal of the night, sliding a wrist shot under Halverson at 11:51 from Devin and Roberto.



South Carolina outshot Greenville 33-30 in the game. Rimmer ended his night with 11 saves through 25 minutes and Halverson finished with 14 saves in 34 minutes. The Swamp Rabbits scored the only power play goal of the night in the third period to go 1-for-6 in the game, while the Stingrays finished 0-for-3 on the man-advantage.



The two teams will play for the third straight time with a rubber game on Thursday night in Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7 p.m. The Stingrays return home to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday for Kids Takeover Night and Teddy Bear Toss at the North Charleston Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.