CCSO deputies responding to reported stabbing on Johns Island

Source: Aaron Maybin/ Live 5 News Source: Aaron Maybin/ Live 5 News
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies and EMS are responding to a reported stabbing according to dispatch,

The incident reportedly happened in the 5700 block of Angler's Pond Lane. Live 5 News' reporter Aaron Maybin counted seven patrol cars on scene and authorities focusing in on a house with Christmas lights outside. 

The call came in at 3:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available. 

