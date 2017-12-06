Man arrested in fatal Johns Island stabbing

Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man they believe to be connected to a fatal stabbing in Johns Island.

Deputies arrested Aloysius Hunter, 34, for a fatal stabbing that happened in Johns Island, and will be charged with murder.

The call came in early Wednesday morning for a reported stabbing in the 5700 block of Angler's Pond Lane.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died on-scene from his injures, Charleston County Sheriff's Office Major Eric Watson said.

Witnesses told deputies upon arrival that a suspect, who was an acquaintance of the victim, went into the residence and stabbed the victim in bed according to Watson.

Hunter's bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

Deputies respond to reported stabbing

At 3:50 a.m. deputies responded to a home on Anglers Pond Lane for a reported stabbing.

When authorities arrived they found the victim on the floor of a back bedroom.

Witnesses say it all started when a woman came to the home to retrieve her pants, and had a male subject, later identified as Hunter, with her.

According to the witnesses, both of the subjects then went into the back bedroom.

A report states when Hunter entered the room he got on top of someone and started to stab the person person repeatedly.

The witnesses said they saw the incident and started screaming at Hunter to stop.

The witnesses told deputies Hunter had a kitchen knife he was using to attack the victim.

According to the incident report, Hunter and the woman he came with left the home in a car.

The witnesses believed that Hunter was still in possession of the knife when he left the area.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.