South Carolina judge withdraws re-election effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina Circuit Court judge has given up on her attempt to win another term after questions were raised about how she treats attorneys in court.

Media outlets reported Circuit Judge Kristi Harrington of Berkeley County withdrew her request for another 10-year term after she was questioned by a panel Tuesday about whether she had contacted any lawmakers.

The General Assembly elects judges in South Carolina and judicial candidates are not allowed to contact lawmakers before the voting.

Her term in office ends June 30.

Members of a screening panel were considering whether to remove Harrington for a bad temperament, based on 72 anonymous surveys completed by attorneys who appear before her.

Harrington said she was removing herself from consideration based on the "strictest sense" of the no-contact rule.

