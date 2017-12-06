Orangeburg man faces federal gun charges

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) -

An Orangeburg man has been indicted on federal gun charges Wednesday.

Eugene Jonathan James, 19, has been charged in a two-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The possession charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of not more than three years. 

The obliterated serial number charge carries a maximum of five years in prison, a charge of 250,000 and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.

The United States Attorney says all charges in indictments are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

