Orangeburg man faces federal gun charges

An Orangeburg man has been indicted on federal gun charges Wednesday.

Eugene Jonathan James, 19, has been charged in a two-count indictment with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The possession charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of not more than three years.

The obliterated serial number charge carries a maximum of five years in prison, a charge of 250,000 and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.

The United States Attorney says all charges in indictments are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

